LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

6:00 – 7:00 pm EST

Harold Bloom and the American Canon

A Conversation with David Mikics

Hailed as “a colossus” among critics by The New York Times and a “master entertainer” by Newsweek, Harold Bloom transformed the way we look at the masterworks of Western literature over the course of a career spanning more than half a century. Join David Mikics, editor of Harold Bloom: The American Canon: Literary Genius from Emerson to Pynchon, for an intimate conversation about how he wove several decades of Bloom’s writing—much of it hard to find and long unavailable—into a compelling portrait of American literary genius.

PAST EVENTS

June 4, 2020

What Is American Conservatism?

A Conversation with Andrew J. Bacevich and Sean Wilentz

Andrew J. Bacevich, editor of Library of America’s American Conservatism: Reclaiming an Intellectual Tradition, and historian Sean Wilentz engage in an urgent and timely conversation about the past, present, and future of an often misunderstood tradition of American political thought. (1 hr., 1 min.)

COMING SOON

(All dates and times TBD; watch this page for updates.)

• African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Song with Kevin Young, Poetry Editor for The New Yorker and Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

• Who Were the American Suffragists? with feminist historian and biographer Susan Ware

• Lincoln on the Verge of Greatness with historian Ted Widmer

• Richard Hofstadter and the Paranoid Style in American Politics Today

• American Birds: A Literary Celebration