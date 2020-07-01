Library of America
Back LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video July 1, 2020

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications

Join us for online presentations featuring acclaimed literary critics, historians, and other scholars.

Sign up to receive invitations to future online events and monthly LOA news.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday, June 16, 2020
6:00 – 7:00 pm EST
Harold Bloom and the American Canon
A Conversation with David Mikics

Hailed as “a colossus” among critics by The New York Times and a “master entertainer” by Newsweek, Harold Bloom transformed the way we look at the masterworks of Western literature over the course of a career spanning more than half a century. Join David Mikics, editor of Harold Bloom: The American Canon: Literary Genius from Emerson to Pynchon, for an intimate conversation about how he wove several decades of Bloom’s writing—much of it hard to find and long unavailable—into a compelling portrait of American literary genius.
Register

PAST EVENTS

June 4, 2020
What Is American Conservatism?
A Conversation with Andrew J. Bacevich and Sean Wilentz

Andrew J. Bacevich, editor of Library of America’s American Conservatism: Reclaiming an Intellectual Tradition, and historian Sean Wilentz engage in an urgent and timely conversation about the past, present, and future of an often misunderstood tradition of American political thought. (1 hr., 1 min.)

COMING SOON

(All dates and times TBD; watch this page for updates.)

African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Song with Kevin Young, Poetry Editor for The New Yorker and Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Who Were the American Suffragists? with feminist historian and biographer Susan Ware
Lincoln on the Verge of Greatness with historian Ted Widmer
Richard Hofstadter and the Paranoid Style in American Politics Today
American Birds: A Literary Celebration

Related News & Views

Video

YouTube reviewer extols the virtues of our Melville poetry volume: “This exists!”
Video

#GlobalGwen initiative celebrates Gwendolyn Brooks and a literary milestone
Video

“How to be a man who’s not a jerk”: Cartoonist Chris Ware on Charles M. Schulz, Mr. Rogers, and Beethoven
Video

Silliness, small stakes, and a compelling other world: Jonathan Franzen pays homage to Peanuts
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission