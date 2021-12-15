LOA Live

December 15, 2021—Acclaimed bestselling SF and fantasy writer Connie Willis, editor of the just-released Library of America anthology American Christmas Stories, joins LOA Live for a merrily unconventional yuletide conversation about the uniquely American literature inspired by this most magical time of the year. With Jamaican-born speculative novelist Nalo Hopkinson, whose story caps the collection, and historian Penne Restad (Christmas in America: A History).

