LOA Live

June 1, 2022—In The Heart of American Poetry, his revelatory new book from Library of America, Edward Hirsch offers deeply personal readings of forty essential American poems we thought we knew. Hirsch joins LOA Live to discuss how these poems have sustained his own life and how they might uplift our diverse but divided nation.

We thank our promotional partner: the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers (ALSCW).

Explore Further