Library of America
Back Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life
Video October 30, 2020

Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life

LOA Live: A conversation with Ruth Franklin, Francine Prose, and John Guare

OCTOBER 29, 2020 — Known to millions for her classic story “The Lottery,” Shirley Jackson took the American gothic tradition of Poe, Hawthorne, and Lovecraft and brought it down to earth in novels and stories that brilliantly plumbed the dark underside of the conformist postwar decades. Jackson biographer Ruth Franklin, editor of Library of America’s Shirley Jackson: Four Novels of the 1940s and 50s, joins novelist and literary critic Francine Prose and playwright John Guare for a pre-Halloween conversation about one of our most haunting writers.

Presented in partnership with the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

The Genius of Hemingway
Video

The Paranoid Style in American Politics: Revisiting Richard Hofstadter in the Time of Trump
Video

Watch: Poets, actors, and others launch Lift Every Voice with rousing online event
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission