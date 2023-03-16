Library of America
Back Back to the Future Is Female!
Video March 16, 2023

Back to the Future Is Female!

LOA Live

Wednesday, March 15—From Pulp Era pioneers to the radical innovators of the 1960s and ’70s, visionary women writers have been a transformative force in American science fiction. For Women’s History Month, acclaimed SF authors Chelsea Quinn Yarbro, Pamela Sargent, and Sheree Renée Thomas join Lisa Yaszek, editor of LOA’s The Future Is Female!, for a conversation about the writers who smashed the genre’s gender barrier to create worlds and works that remain revolutionary.

We thank our promotional partners: the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers, Dottir Press, and the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association.

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom with David W. Blight
Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

Highlights from Ordinary Heroes: Bruce Catton’s Civil War Masterpiece
Video

Ordinary Heroes: Bruce Catton’s Civil War Masterpiece
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission