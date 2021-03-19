Women’s Liberation! Feminist Writings That Inspired a Revolution and Still Can

LOA Live

Featuring Alix Kates Shulman, Honor Moore, Barbara Smith, Margo Jefferson, and Jennifer Baumgardner

MARCH 18, 2021—Feminist writer-activists of the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s sparked a diverse, visionary, and revolutionary movement for freedom and social justice that fifty years later is as relevant and urgent as it’s ever been. Alix Kates Shulman and Honor Moore, editors of Library of America’s revelatory new Women’s Liberation! anthology, lead an inter-generational conversation about the living questions at the heart of the book: What is this tradition and what is its legacy for today? What unfulfilled possibilities need to be recovered, witnessed, and passed on in the time of #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter?

Featuring Women’s Liberation! anthology editors Alix Kates Shulman (Memoirs of an Ex-Prom Queen) and Honor Moore (Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury) with Barbara Smith (The Truth That Never Hurts: Writings on Race, Gender, and Freedom), Margo Jefferson (Negroland: A Memoir), and Jennifer Baumgardner (editor, Manifesta: Young Women, Feminism, and the Future).

Presented in partnership with the Center for American Studies at Columbia University and the Center for Women’s History at the New-York Historical Society

Additional promotional partners: Women’s Review of Books, Dottir Press, Women’s March, Veteran Feminists of America