The Paranoid Style in American Politics: Revisiting Richard Hofstadter in the Time of Trump

LOA Live: A conversation with Sean Wilentz, Eric Foner, Arlie Hochschild, and Ira Katznelson

October 13, 2020 — In his Pulitzer Prize–winning Anti-Intellectualism in American Life (1963) and in The Paranoid Style in American Politics (1965), Richard Hofstadter explored the persistent strains of irrationality and conspiratorial thinking in American culture and their threat to our democratic politics. How can Hofstadter help us make sense of 2020, a year when fringe conspiracy theories moved into the political and media mainstream? Acclaimed scholars Sean Wilentz, editor of LOA’s authoritative Richard Hofstadter edition, Eric Foner, Arlie Hochschild, and Ira Katznelson discuss Hofstadter’s work as a touchstone for navigating a polarized and unstable political climate.

Presented in partnership with the Center for American Studies at Columbia University and the American Historical Association

Explore Further