E. O. Wilson: An Earth Day Tribute

LOA Live: A conversation with David Quammen, Richard Rhodes, and Bill Finch
Presented in partnership with the E. O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation

April 22, 2021—Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Edward O. Wilson has transformed our sense of the natural world and humanity’s place in it. In a time of climate crisis and shrinking biodiversity, his lyrical, thought-provoking, and increasingly prophetic work inspires wonder and reverence for our fragile natural world.

Renowned nature and science writer David Quammen, editor of the new LOA collection Edward O. Wilson: Biophilia, The Diversity of Life, Naturalist, joins award-winning environmental journalist Bill Finch and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Wilson biographer Richard Rhodes for an Earth Day exploration of Wilson’s legacy as naturalist, writer, and thinker. Graham Townsley contributes a clip from the 2015 film E. O. Wilson: Of Ants and Men, for which he wrote the screenplay. Introductory remarks by Dr. Paula J. Ehrlich, President, E. O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation.

