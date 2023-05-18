‘The Best American Writer You’ve Never Heard Of’: A Tribute to Charles Portis

LOA Live

Wednesday, May 17—Charles Portis’s novels and stories, with their deadpan style, unforgettable characters, and rollicking plots of pursuit, obsession, absurdity, and intrigue, have a passionate following among readers and fellow writers. “His fiction,” Roy Blount, Jr., has said, “is the funniest I know.” To celebrate publication of LOA’s long-awaited collected edition of the author of True Grit, join Blount, Roz Chast, Ian Frazier, Mary Roach, Paul Theroux, Ed Park, Calvin Trillin, and Jay Jennings for an all-star tribute to the novelist whose work has been called “one of the great pure pleasures—both visceral and cerebral—available in modern American literature.”

You can listen to the full program, as well as all our past LOA LIVE events, on Spotify.

