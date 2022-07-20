A Tribute to Gary Snyder

Library of America
July 20, 2022—A starry tribute to Pulitzer Prize-winning poet laureate of deep ecology Gary Snyder commemorates the publication of his Collected Poems in the Library of America series. Governor Jerry Brown, actor Peter Coyote, novelist Kim Stanley Robinson, poets Wang Ping and Robert Hass, and other guests join Library of America for nearly ninety minutes of poetry and personal anecdotes. The program concludes with a special appearance by Gary Snyder.

We thank our promotional partners: Alta Journal; the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers (ALSCW); the Boutelle-Day Poetry Center at Smith College; the Northeast Ohio Master of Fine Arts (NEOMFA) at Youngstown State University; the Wick Poetry Center at Kent State University.

