Library of America
Back Rediscovering Rachel Carson: The Oceans, the Climate Crisis, and the “Poet of the Sea”
Video November 22, 2021

Rediscovering Rachel Carson: The Oceans, the Climate Crisis, and the “Poet of the Sea”

LOA Live: Sandra Steingraber on a prescient masterpiece of American nature writing

November 22, 2021—Before her landmark book Silent Spring catalyzed the modern environmental movement, Rachel Carson was internationally celebrated as a “poet of the sea” for a trilogy of prescient books about the world’s oceans—their beauty, fragility, and immense consequence for life on earth. Writer, biologist, and activist Sandra Steingraber, editor of a new LOA edition, joins us for an online talk and Q&A about these lyrical and deeply personal classics of American science and nature writing.

“To stand at the edge of the sea, to sense the ebb and flow of the tides, to feel the breath of a mist, is to have knowledge of things that are as nearly eternal as any earthly life can be.”—Rachel Carson

We thank our promotional partners: 350.org; Breast Cancer Action; Charlotte Sheedy Literary Agency; Jodi Solomon Speakers Bureau; the Maritime Aquarium; Mongabay; the Rachel Carson Council; the Society of Environmental Journalists; Terrain magazine.

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

How W.E.B. Du Bois restored Black eyewitness accounts to the history of Reconstruction
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Eric Foner join Keeanga-Yamahtta Ta...
Video

Burning Boy: Paul Auster on the Extraordinary Life and Work of Stephen Crane
Video

Virginia Hamilton and the Transformation of American Children’s Literature
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission