Rediscovering Rachel Carson: The Oceans, the Climate Crisis, and the “Poet of the Sea”

LOA Live: Sandra Steingraber on a prescient masterpiece of American nature writing

November 22, 2021—Before her landmark book Silent Spring catalyzed the modern environmental movement, Rachel Carson was internationally celebrated as a “poet of the sea” for a trilogy of prescient books about the world’s oceans—their beauty, fragility, and immense consequence for life on earth. Writer, biologist, and activist Sandra Steingraber, editor of a new LOA edition, joins us for an online talk and Q&A about these lyrical and deeply personal classics of American science and nature writing.

“To stand at the edge of the sea, to sense the ebb and flow of the tides, to feel the breath of a mist, is to have knowledge of things that are as nearly eternal as any earthly life can be.”—Rachel Carson

We thank our promotional partners: 350.org; Breast Cancer Action; Charlotte Sheedy Literary Agency; Jodi Solomon Speakers Bureau; the Maritime Aquarium; Mongabay; the Rachel Carson Council; the Society of Environmental Journalists; Terrain magazine.

