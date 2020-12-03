Library of America
Back The Genius of Hemingway
Video December 3, 2020

The Genius of Hemingway

LOA Live: A conversation with Robert W. Trogdon, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein

DECEMBER 2, 2020 — Ernest Hemingway, one of the towering presences in American literature, is published this season in the Library of America and explored in a forthcoming PBS documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick airing in Spring 2021. Novick joins co-producer Sarah Botstein and Robert W. Trogdon, editor of LOA’s Ernest Hemingway: The Sun Also Rises & Other Writings 1918-1926, for a sneak preview of the film and a conversation about Hemingway’s literary genius, his complexity, and his controversial legacy.

Presented in partnership with the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers and the Hemingway Society

Explore Further
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life
Video

The Paranoid Style in American Politics: Revisiting Richard Hofstadter in the Time of Trump
Video

Watch: Poets, actors, and others launch Lift Every Voice with rousing online event
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission