The Genius of Hemingway

LOA Live: A conversation with Robert W. Trogdon, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein

DECEMBER 2, 2020 — Ernest Hemingway, one of the towering presences in American literature, is published this season in the Library of America and explored in a forthcoming PBS documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick airing in Spring 2021. Novick joins co-producer Sarah Botstein and Robert W. Trogdon, editor of LOA’s Ernest Hemingway: The Sun Also Rises & Other Writings 1918-1926, for a sneak preview of the film and a conversation about Hemingway’s literary genius, his complexity, and his controversial legacy.

Presented in partnership with the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers and the Hemingway Society

