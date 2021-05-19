Joan Didion: The Art of Storytelling

LOA Live: A conversation with David L. Ulin, Laila Lalami, and Steph Cha

Special appearances by Griffin Dunne and Mia Barron

May 19, 2021 — An iconic voice in contemporary American writing, Joan Didion through her novels and literary nonfiction reimagined the way stories are told. In the process, this “articulate witness to the most stubborn and intractable truths of our time,” in Joyce Carol Oates’ words, has become an inescapable influence on writers who have followed her.

Award-winning essayist and poet David L. Ulin, editor of the Library of America Joan Didion edition, leads a conversation exploring Didion’s importance, vital relevance, and crucial legacy with novelist and essayist Laila Lalami (winner of the American Book Award for her 2014 novel The Moor’s Account) and novelist Steph Cha, winner of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the California Book Award. Special guests: Obie Award-winning actress Mia Barron (The White Album) and actor Griffin Dunne, Didion’s nephew and director of the 2017 documentary Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold.

Presented in partnership with the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers; Alta Journal; Dottir Press; PEN; University of California, Riverside; University of Southern California; Women’s Review of Books; the Writers Guild Foundation

Explore Further

Related Writers: