Kurt Vonnegut at 100, with Robert Weide

LOA Live

January 25, 2022—Producer and director Robert Weide (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lenny Bruce: Swear to Tell the Truth) became obsessed with Kurt Vonnegut’s books in high school and began a correspondence with the author that stretched into a twenty-five-year friendship. Weide joins LOA Live to discuss his new documentary Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time, which chronicles their relationship and the filmmaking process as it explores why Vonnegut’s generation-defining work is fresher and more relevant than ever.

