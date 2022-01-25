Library of America
Video January 25, 2022

Kurt Vonnegut at 100, with Robert Weide

LOA Live

January 25, 2022—Producer and director Robert Weide (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lenny Bruce: Swear to Tell the Truth) became obsessed with Kurt Vonnegut’s books in high school and began a correspondence with the author that stretched into a twenty-five-year friendship. Weide joins LOA Live to discuss his new documentary Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time, which chronicles their relationship and the filmmaking process as it explores why Vonnegut’s generation-defining work is fresher and more relevant than ever.

We thank our promotional partners: The Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers (ALSCW), DOC NYC, the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, the Kurt Vonnegut Society, and the Writers Guild Foundation.

Click here find out how you can watch Robert Weide’s Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time.

