Video March 31, 2021

The Great American Western on Page and Screen

LOA Live: A conversation with Geoffrey O’Brien, Terrence Rafferty, Gene Seymour, and Imogen Sara Smith

MARCH 30, 2021—The Western, with its tales of adventure, honor, and violence set against the magnificent landscapes of the frontier, has had an enduring hold on the American imagination. In this freewheeling conversation inspired by LOA series volumes The Western: Four Classic Novels of the 1940s & 50s and Elmore Leonard: Westerns, four film critics with a literary bent—Terrence Rafferty, Gene Seymour, Imogen Sara Smith, and former LOA Editor in Chief Geoffrey O’Brien—recommend and discuss their favorite Western books and films and what they tell us about American history, culture, and character.

Presented in partnership with the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers, Film Forum, Old Cowtown Museum, True West, Western Writers of America / Roundup Magazine, and the Writers Guild Foundation

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

