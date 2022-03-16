Library of America
Back World War II Memoirs: The Pacific Theater
Video March 16, 2022

World War II Memoirs: The Pacific Theater

LOA Live: A conversation with Elizabeth D. Samet and Richard B. Frank

March 16, 2022 — A new Library of America volume presents three powerful firsthand accounts of WWII by veterans of the Pacific War who lived to tell their stories: E. B. Sledge, Samuel Hynes, and Alvin Kernan. Volume editor Elizabeth D. Samet, professor of English at West Point, joins historian Richard B. Frank to discuss what makes these memoirs classics of the modern literature of war.

(The views Elizabeth D. Samet expresses in this program do not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Army, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.)

We thank our promotional partners: The Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers (ALSCW); Henry Sledge and the What’s the Scuttlebutt podcast; the United States Air Force Academy; Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum; the National Council for History Education (NCHE).

Explore Further
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

Filming Octavia E. Butler’s Kindred, with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Video

Kurt Vonnegut at 100, with Robert Weide
Video

Adam Gopnik: Middle-class manners and the heart of Molière’s comedy
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission