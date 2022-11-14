The Unknown Kerouac

LOA Live

November 14, 2022—Is the all-American Jack Kerouac best understood as an immigrant writer? Join LOA Kerouac editor Todd Tietchen (University of Massachusetts, Lowell) and Kerouac scholar and translator Jean-Christophe Cloutier (University of Pennsylvania) for a centenary conversation about Kerouac’s French-Canadian roots and their connections with his legendary masterpieces, with readings by actor Bill Heck (The Old Man, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).

We thank our promotional partners: ALTA: Journal of Alta California, ALSCW (Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers), University of Massachusetts–Lowell, University of Pennsylvania

