The Unknown Kerouac

November 14, 2022—Is the all-American Jack Kerouac best understood as an immigrant writer? Join LOA Kerouac editor Todd Tietchen (University of Massachusetts, Lowell) and Kerouac scholar and translator Jean-Christophe Cloutier (University of Pennsylvania) for a centenary conversation about Kerouac’s French-Canadian roots and their connections with his legendary masterpieces, with readings by actor Bill Heck (The Old Man, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).

