Library of America
Back Poet of the People: The Greatness of Langston Hughes
Video February 19, 2021

Poet of the People: The Greatness of Langston Hughes

LOA Live: A Conversation with Brent Hayes Edwards and Rafia Zafar

One hundred years ago Langston Hughes published his now-famous first poem, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers.” In the decades that followed, as both a longtime resident of Harlem and a cosmopolitan world traveler, Hughes wrote of Black life in masterful, deceptively simple poems and prose that made him one of the most popular and influential writers of the twentieth century.

Brent Hayes Edwards, Director of the Schomburg Center’s Scholars-in-Residence Program and Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University, joins Rafia Zafar, Professor of English and African American Studies at Washington University in St. Louis and editor of Library of America’s two-volume collection of Harlem Renaissance novels, for a conversation about Hughes’s greatness and his centrality for American literature and the culture of the global African diaspora. Featuring readings by poets Kevin Young and Tyehimba Jess and bluesman Billy Branch.

Presented in partnership with the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers; the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research; Washington University in St. Louis; the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; and Columbia University

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

Amanda Gorman, Robin Coste Lewis star in latest online celebration of Black poetry
Video

American Democracy: The Task Before Us
Video

LOA Live: Peanuts at 70
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission