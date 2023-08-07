“Her gin-drinking, smoking, bisexual persona was heady stuff for a 19-year-old”: Suzanne Vega on Carson McCullers

The following remarks were given by Suzanne Vega at LOA’s 40th anniversary gala reception on May 1, 2023. In the weeks ahead we’ll be posting the full remarks of other featured speakers, each of whom who paid tribute to American writers whose work shaped their own. To see photos from the event, click here.

Suzanne Vega speaking at LOA’s 40th anniversary gala reception on May 1, 2023.

I’ll speak for a few minutes about my longstanding love for the great Southern writer Carson McCullers. I was attending Barnard College, studying English literature and theater. I was given an assignment of choosing a person who was no longer alive from the world of the arts and coming in the next day dressed as that person and ready to answer questions as though I were on TV.

The Lonely Hunter: A Biography of Carson McCullers by Virginia Spencer Carr (Anchor Books, 1976)

I worked many jobs back then, and one was as an assistant librarian, where I put books back on the shelves after they had been borrowed (if I wasn’t sitting on the floor reading them). This was in the 1970s, and the wonderful biography of Carson McCullers by Virginia Spencer Carr had just been released. I was struck by the portrait on the cover. It was of a tall, boyish girl with blunt-cut bangs, a little jacket, a Brooks Brothers shirt, with the saddest eyes I had ever seen. I remembered this image and sought out the book.

I had only read one piece of writing by Carson McCullers at that time. It was called “Sucker.” It was a short story about two boys. One seeks the love and friendship of the other, who treats him badly and calls him “Sucker.” Over the course of the story, the tide turns the other way.

I love her because she was tough and yet so fragile and needy, and sometimes cruel in her private life. And we need her work today more than ever.

I thought it was a great story. I couldn’t wait to read more of this guy, Carson McCullers, whoever he was. But here she was, on the cover of this 700-page biography. I took the book out of the library and read as much as I could overnight. I picked out a little jacket and then bought a pack of cigarettes and swaggered into class the next morning, ready to field questions.

Carson McCullers in 1959 (Carl Van Vechten / Library of Congress)

Her gin-drinking, smoking, bisexual persona was heady stuff for a nineteen-year-old, and I ended up writing a half-hour one-woman show based on her life and her work as my senior thesis in 1981. This was way before my first record deal.

This was a project I revisited throughout the decades. The play Carson McCullers Talks About Love came out in 2011. I rewrote the whole thing, and the final version of the play was called Lover Beloved, and that had its premiere in 2018 in Houston, Texas. It was made into a film directed by Michael Tully in 2019.

Suzanne Vega as Carson McCullers (Sandra Coudert)

I have always found Carson McCullers to be a singularly modern sensibility, regardless of what era I was working in. I love her for her compassion, her empathy, her eye for detail, especially regarding children. And I love her for her unsentimentality. I love her for her prescient vision of the Civil Rights era back in 1940 in The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, published when she was only twenty-three years old. I love her because she was tough and yet so fragile and needy, and sometimes cruel in her private life. And we need her work today more than ever.

First-edition covers of The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (Houghton Mifflin, 1940), The Ballad of the Sad Café (Houghton Mifflin, 1951), and Reflections in a Golden Eye (Houghton Mifflin, 1941)

Now I’d like to amuse you, hopefully. I’m going to pretend that this song is actually a dramatic monologue, and I’m going to tell you all about McCullers’s feelings about other writers of her generation, and especially about Harper Lee. This is meant to be a tribute, and even though Carson McCullers could be very shy and very humble, she also sang her own praises very well. So I’d like to do that for you now:

Virginia Woolf

She leaves me cold

I recognize the genius

But I’m twice as bold



I have more to say

Than Hemingway

Lord knows, compared to Faulkner

I say it in a better way



Graham Greene

He loves me

He loves my poetic

Sensibility



Katherine Anne Porter

Might be the best one now

But in about a year

I’m gonna show her how



Yes I will



Said to Reeves the other day

Proust really is the man

Who comforts me in a way

No other writer can



The timeless quality of the work

The length! Is very long

Believe me Marcel Proust goes on

And on and on and on.



Oh, Harper. Harper

Lee. Lee. Lee

She only wrote that one book

I’ve written more than three



Darling Tennessee Williams

It’s anybody’s guess

Why Streetcar made millions

And Wedding so much less



I will forever be pondering that one



Oh, Harper. Harper

Lee. Lee. Lee

Why do they always compare her to me

To me



Won’t even talk about

Eudora Welty

As for F. Scott, my Sad Café

Is greater than his Gatsby

I’m just telling you

What someone told me they read

I never look at my reviews

They might give me the big head

Now Truman Capote was hypnotized

Mesmerized. Cause he realized

That I knew that he knew

That he had plagiarized



My cadences!

Imagine his surprise,

You’ll see it in his eyes

When I win that Nobel Prize



Thank you. Thank you so very much



Harper. Harper

Lee. Lee. Lee

Why do they always compare her to me

To me



She always seems to be receiving

More than she deserves

Honey, she’s poaching on

My literary preserves



Yes from Harper Lee

We have seen and we’ve heard and

I’d like to kill more than just

That mocking bird



You know, sometimes I really would

So you just wait until next year



Suzanne Vega’s critically acclaimed songs have been international chart-toppers, including her distinctive and instantly recognizable classics “Marlene on the Wall,” “Luka,” and “Tom’s Diner.” She has released nine studio albums, among them Lover, Beloved: Songs from an Evening with Carson McCullers, based on the one-woman play Carson McCullers Talks About Love, which she wrote and starred in, with music by Duncan Sheik. Her book The Passionate Eye collects lyrics, poems, and journalism. She is a longtime Library of America subscriber.

