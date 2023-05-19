LOA Marks 40 Years with Star-Studded Celebration

Back row (from left): LOA President and Publisher Max Rudin, National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly Lowe, LOA trustees Tony Kushner and Henry Louis Gates, Jr., LOA Board Chair Elizabeth W. Smith, Farah Jasmine Griffin, Suzanne Vega; seated: Maxine Hong Kingston

On May 1, 2023, Library of America celebrated four decades as the champion of our nation’s greatest literary voices with a gala reception at the elegant Metropolitan Club in New York City. (Click here to jump to photo gallery.)

The evening’s program made an eloquent case for the crucial importance of Library of America’s mission, with six extraordinary speakers paying tribute to earlier American writers whose work shaped their own: scholar, TV host, and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates, Jr., on Zora Neale Hurston; author and New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik on S. J. Perelman and Richard Wilbur; scholar, writer, and Columbia University professor Farah Jasmine Griffin on Ann Petry; pioneering memoirist and fiction writer Maxine Hong Kingston on Henry David Thoreau and Ralph Waldo Emerson; Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Tony Kushner on Herman Melville; and Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega on Carson McCullers.

National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly Lowe, opening her remarks in the Navajo language, offered a moving homage to the long and fruitful collaboration between the NEH and LOA.

We could not have reached this milestone without the many longtime friends and supporters in the Library of America community, and we thank you for your partnership.

Photo Gallery

Left: Chris Stromee, Liz Boehmler, and Alexis Boehmler; right: Paul Devlin and LOA trustee Henry Louis Gates, Jr., co-editors of LOA’s Albert Murray edition

Farah Jasmine Griffin (center), editor of Ann Petry: The Street, The Narrows, with Mark and Lise Krosse, who endowed the Ann Petry volume as Guardians to keep it permanently in print.

Roland Hirsch, Guardian of Frederick Douglass: Autobiographies, meets LOA trustee Henry Louis Gates, Jr., who edited the Douglass volume.

Rachel Goldstein, Chuck Errig, and Scott Gould from Penguin Random House Publisher Services

LOA trustee Amy Davidson Sorkin, Gelareh Kiazand, David Sorkin, and Tanaz Eshaghian

Penguin Random House’s Jeff Abraham with LOA Associate Publisher Brian McCarthy

LOA Board Chair Elizabeth W. Smith delivers a Champagne toast.

David Sorkin, LOA trustee Joanne Freeman, LOA Board Chair Elizabeth W. Smith, Peter DiGiglio, and LOA trustees Amor Towles and Amy Davidson Sorkin

LOA President and Publisher Max Rudin, Paula Kerger, and LOA trustee Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Helen Houghton, Maxine Hong Kingston, Elana Lim, and Honor Moore

Farah Jasmine Griffin with husband Obery Hendricks

