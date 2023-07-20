Library of America
Video July 20, 2023

A Celebration of Ray Bradbury

LOA Live

Wednesday, July 19—In The Martian Chronicles, The Illustrated Man, Fahrenheit 451, and other visionary works melding science fiction, horror, fantasy, and high literature, Ray Bradbury electrified readers and inspired generations of genre-bending younger writers. Acclaimed authors Connie Willis and Kelly Link join LOA Bradbury editor Jonathan R. Eller and SF expert Gary K. Wolfe for a conversation about this American original’s towering legacy.

“Ray Bradbury never cared about the science, only about the people, which was why the stories worked so well.”—Neil Gaiman

You can listen to the full program, as well as all our past LOA LIVE events, on Spotify:

We thank our promotional partners: the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers; Locus Magazine; the Ray Bradbury Center at Indiana University; the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association; and Tor.com.

