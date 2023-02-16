Library of America
Back Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom with David W. Blight
Video February 16, 2023

Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom with David W. Blight

Wednesday, February 15—Frederick Douglass’s first recorded speech, “I Have Come to Tell You Something About Slavery,” inaugurated a five-decade career as the fiery, eloquent champion of abolition and emancipation, equal rights and human dignity. Join David W. Blight, Douglass’s Pulitzer Prize–winning biographer and editor of a revelatory new LOA collection, for an exploration of the genius of an extraordinary man who escaped slavery to become one of the greatest orators and writers in American history.

We thank our promotional partners: the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers and Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.

