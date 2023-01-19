Library of America
Video January 19, 2023

Ordinary Heroes: Bruce Catton’s Civil War Masterpiece

Wednesday, January 18—One of the most popular works ever written about the Civil War, Bruce Catton’s Army of the Potomac Trilogy is a masterpiece of historical storytelling and a groundbreaking work of scholarship. Join distinguished historians Gary W. Gallagher, editor of LOA’s new one-volume edition, and Harold Holzer for a conversation about how Catton’s democratic focus on the experiences of soldiers—in the heat of battle and in the quieter moments of everyday army life—transformed Civil War history and still enthralls.

