Celebrate Four Decades of LOA with a Gift to the 40th Anniversary Annual Fund

2022 LOA LIVE highlights: (top) Viet Thanh Nguyen and Maxine Hong Kingston in conversation on the occasion of Kingston’s publication in the LOA; (bottom) Pulitzer Prize–winning poet Gary Snyder appeared in a star-studded tribute to his work.

Thanks to the support of friends like you, thousands of people around the world can tune in to our free, virtual LOA LIVE series for, as one viewer put it, "superb, thoughtful, moving" programs featuring leading writers, critics, historians, playwrights, and filmmakers. Donations also help place foundational American works in schools and libraries nationwide. In fact, readers in Title I schools, community centers, and prison reading groups have received more than 10,000 free copies of LOA editions to support conversations and curricula in the humanities.

Students in the Beaufort School District in South Carolina received a donation of hundreds of Library of America volumes underwritten by LOA Literary Sponsor members Reba and Dave Williams.

As our fifth decade unfolds, we’ll continue to build LOA’s vital written record of American experience, imagination, and aspiration with exciting and revelatory new volumes. Forthcoming are Ursula K. Le Guin’s collected poems, introduced by the late Harold Bloom; Charles Portis’s novels, including the classic Western True Grit; corrected texts of Faulkner’s short stories; and the much-anticipated Black Writers of the Founding Era. You can also look for editions from celebrated novelist Don DeLillo, pioneering playwright Adrienne Kennedy, trailblazing Chicano writer Rudolfo Anaya, and much more.

