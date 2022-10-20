Library of America
Back Lying and Politics: The Relevance of Hannah Arendt
Video October 20, 2022

Lying and Politics: The Relevance of Hannah Arendt

Octoboer 20, 2022—Fifty years ago, the 20th-century’s foremost political philosopher wrote two seminal essays on questions that have new urgency today: Why do politicians lie? What is the relationship between political lies and self-delusion? And how much organized deceit can a democracy endure before it ceases to function?

Seyla Benhabib, Eugene Meyer Professor of Political Science and Philosophy, Emerita, Yale University; Senior Research Fellow and Professor Adjunct of Law, Columbia University, Roger Berkowitz, Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities at Bard College, and David Bromwich, Sterling Professor of English at Yale University discuss the brilliance and relevance of Arendt’s essays, newly brought together in Hannah Arendt: On Lying and Politics, with an introduction by Professor Bromwich

We thank our promotional partners: ALSCW (Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers), the American Historical Association, the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, the Hannah Arendt Center, and the National Council for History Education.

