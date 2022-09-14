Library of America
A Celebration of Oscar Hijuelos
Video September 14, 2022

A Celebration of Oscar Hijuelos

LOA Live

July 20, 2022—Oscar Hijuelos’s rich and radiant novels bring the Cuban American immigrant experience into the heart of American literature. To celebrate Library of America’s publication of The Mambo Kings & Other Novels, LOA Live convened a starry array of writers and musicians, many of them the Pulitzer Prize–winning author’s personal friends, for an hour of readings, reminiscences, and more.

Featuring appearances by:
Laurie Anderson • Junot Díaz • Laura Alonso-Gallo • Mary Gordon • Lori Carlson-Hijuelos • Arturo O’Farrill • Gay Talese

We thank our promotional partners: ALSCW (Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers), Hispanecdotes, and CasaCuba at Florida International University,

