Library of America
Back How W.E.B. Du Bois restored Black eyewitness accounts to the history of Reconstruction
Video November 19, 2021

How W.E.B. Du Bois restored Black eyewitness accounts to the history of Reconstruction

New York, November 18, 2021— Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Eric Foner, editors of the new Library of America volume W.E.B. Du Bois: Black Reconstruction, join Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, for an online discussion of Du Bois’s groundbreaking 1935 study of the role African Americans played during the post-Civil War Reconstruction period. The speakers offer an introduction to Du Bois’s ideas and consider the history of Black Reconstruction as a framework for the repair and recovery of democracy in the twenty-first century.

Presented in partnership with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and the NYPL Center for Educators and Schools.

Library of America’s edition of Black Reconstruction and the above program are part of a Library of America African American History & Voices initiative made possible by The Berkley Family Foundation and Elizabeth W. Smith.

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

Burning Boy: Paul Auster on the Extraordinary Life and Work of Stephen Crane
Video

Virginia Hamilton and the Transformation of American Children’s Literature
Video

Watch: Two discussions of Richard Wright’s The Man Who Lived Underground
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission