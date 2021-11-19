How W.E.B. Du Bois restored Black eyewitness accounts to the history of Reconstruction

New York, November 18, 2021— Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Eric Foner, editors of the new Library of America volume W.E.B. Du Bois: Black Reconstruction, join Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, for an online discussion of Du Bois’s groundbreaking 1935 study of the role African Americans played during the post-Civil War Reconstruction period. The speakers offer an introduction to Du Bois’s ideas and consider the history of Black Reconstruction as a framework for the repair and recovery of democracy in the twenty-first century.

Presented in partnership with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and the NYPL Center for Educators and Schools.

Library of America’s edition of Black Reconstruction and the above program are part of a Library of America African American History & Voices initiative made possible by The Berkley Family Foundation and Elizabeth W. Smith.

