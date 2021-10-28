Library of America
Back Burning Boy: Paul Auster on the Extraordinary Life and Work of Stephen Crane
Video October 28, 2021

Burning Boy: Paul Auster on the Extraordinary Life and Work of Stephen Crane

LOA Live

October 28, 2021—In a remarkable ten-year career cut short by death from tuberculosis at twenty-eight, Stephen Crane ushered American literature into the twentieth century. Novelist, poet, and screenwriter Paul Auster, author of the riveting new Crane biography Burning Boy, joins Library of America for a conversation about the singular life story and even more singular genius behind the stories, stark, haunting poems, and indelible The Red Badge of Courage.

We thank our promotional partners: the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics & Writers; the Leon Levy Center for Biography at the CUNY Graduate Center; and PEN America; and the Stephen Crane Society.

