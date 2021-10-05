2021 LOA in the Classroom: Students discover never-published novel by Richard Wright

Richard Wright in Paris in October 1957. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Library of America made major news this year with the release of The Man Who Lived Underground, a previously unpublished novel by legendary American author Richard Wright. Written between his landmark books Native Son (1940) and Black Boy (1945), at the height of his creative powers, The Man Who Lived Underground is a devastating portrait of police violence and racial injustice, and one man’s struggle to come to grips with their impact on his life—a story powerfully resonant with today’s headlines. News of the book’s release met with wide interest from reviewers and readers, and it debuted on the New York Times Best Sellers list some eighty years after it was written.

Wright considered the novel his finest work, “the first time in my writing I could burrow into places of American life where I’d never gone before,” but his publishers found it too controversial and wouldn’t touch it. Eventually, Wright would publish a truncated version as a short story, excising the portions of the book that depicted police brutality.

By special arrangement with Wright’s daughter, Julia Wright, and following extensive study of original typescripts and letters, Library of America published the full, authoritative text of the novel for the first time this spring, accompanied, as Wright had intended, by his revelatory companion essay, “Memories of My Grandmother,” which describes the genesis of the novel. Malcolm Wright, the author’s grandson, contributes an afterword.

It’s not too late to participate in this year’s LOA in the Classroom initiative. You can make a donation to help bring Richard Wright’s powerful novel to our nation’s classrooms, and we will gratefully recognize your gift in the Honor Roll below.

The Fall 2021 LOA in the Classroom Honor Roll

List as of 10/5/21

The following individuals demonstrated their commitment to the mission of Library of America, and to teaching students nationwide about one of our greatest writers, by making a generous contribution to the Fall 2021 LOA in the Classroom campaign:

Peter D. Aerni

Erik A. Amundson

Nick R. Angelo, Jr.

Retta Baines

Albert W. Banker

Keith W. Bantz

Anthony Baumann

Mr. and Mrs. Frederick W. Beinecke

Alfred Bendixen

Thomas W. Benson

Paul W. Bercik

Juliette Bethea

James Biggar

Stephen Blower

Alexis Boehmler

Wade and Jamie Boese

Martha Boethel

J. David Bone

Blair Brainard

Orlie T. Brewer, Jr.

Ruth K. Brown

Dr. Richard L. Brundige

Anne M. Buckley

Gary Buseck

Trippe Callahan, Jr.

Jeffrey L. Canfield

William S. Carpenter, Jr.

Karen J. Carter

Patty L. Caruthers

Tim Cena

Sewell Chan

Elizabeth Circe

Pauline P. Circe

D. Sherman Clarke

Robert R. Cline

Aaron Cloutier

Ann P. Colburn

James M. Corry

Susan Coult

Robert W. Cover II

Greg D. Cusack

Jean Dalenberg

Richard Dannay

Louis M. Dauner

T. Fuller Dean

Gary A. Debele

Michael J. DeLoye

John E. Dieter III

Mamadou K. Diouf

Robert Doonan

David Dunham

Joseph R. Duquette

J. Porter Durham, Jr.

Frederic L. Edelman

Madeline Einhorn Glick

William Etter

Michael J. Ettner

Aline Faben

Darlene Farabee

Michael Farris

Alan and Millie Fell

David Fettig

Joseph Flynn

Charles T. Ford

Michael J. Forster

Travis Foster

Ruth Freeman

Jerry Gagelman

Louis H. Geeraerts

Charles C. Gilbert III

Michael Gilchrist

Brian C. Gillum

John S. Gordon

Christabel Gough

Andrew B. Gray

Karen Gray

Jonathan D. Green

Patricia M. Green

Michael D. Haines

Glenn Halberstadt

William Edward Hall

William D. Hamilton

Alton D. Hardman

Rachel M. Hartig

Prof. James E. Hartley

Barbara E. Hasek

Mary K. Hawkes

Harold Henke

John E. Herbst

William Herschman

Thomas Hester

Jan Hilley

Mark Hiser

Rick Hite

Dennis J. Hoffman

Frank Howard

Dale W. Hughes

Max D. Hughes

David Hurley

Daniel Hwang

Erin L. Ireland, Jr.

Orton P. Jackson, Jr.

Ann E. Jacobson

Douglas James

Nizar Jetha

Mark A. Johnson

Richard and Katherine Kahan

Thomas P. Kane

Marc D. Kaye

Robert V. Keirans

Eslee Kessler

David A. D. Key

Robert Kidd, Jr.

Dale King, Ph.D.

Jared Knicley

Dennis J. Kosterman

Karl Kronmann

Mark and Lisa Krosse

Mark and Elisabeth Kuhlman

Linda F. and Julian L. Lapides

Robin Lasell

Bonita Lawrence

Paul and Judy Leavis

Linda M. Lemiesz

Les B. Levi and Leslie DeBauge

William A. Levine

Harris Levy

Matthew E. Lewis

Tom W. Lozinsky, Jr.

Roseanne T. Lucianek

C. Townsend Ludington

Bradley N. Lundell

Matthew Luter

David Luterman

Thomas J. Mann

Stuart Markowitz

Ellen McCain

Richard C. McCullough, Jr.

Camilla and Hugh McFadden

Robert L. McLaughlin

Michael McMaster

Jack W. Mendelsohn

Jason Messick

Charles L. Meyer

Aaron Milbank

Bruce W. Milem

Carolyn Miller

Hugh T. Miller

James P. Miller

Peter H. Miller

Ronald A. Mills

Kirk Monfort

Michael Moore

Mario and Irene Morales

Gregory B. Mowry

Patrick J. Mulcahey

Judith Muncy

Scott M. Murray

Kenneth Nassau

Anthony Neumann

Dr. Frederick Newsome, M.D., M.Sc.

David North

Joseph J. Nunes

Lewis L. Nunnelley

Robert P. Odell

James D. Olesen

Gary M. Olson

Sandy and Gene O’Sullivan

Kwaku Owusu-Tieku

John S. Page, Jr.

Jason Pearson

Harry C. Peddicord

Sharon R. Perkins

Karen Petley

Jeffrey M. Pittman

Mark Planellas

Linda M. Polenzani

George R. Porta

Brent Porter

Richard and Ann Posey

Benita and Stephen Potters

Michael A. Pysno

Barry V. Qualls

Brian Abel Ragen

Harold Ramage

Nicholas Rampton

Dennis M. Reese

Barbara B. Reitt, Ph.D.

Kevin M. Reynolds

Greg S. Rich

Gordon Rogoff

Nancy Rudolph

William G. Rusch

Michael Ryan

Stephen W. Ryder and Nicola Helm

John A. Sahayda

Stuart P. Salomon

Eugene Sandberg

Reda A. Santinga

Rhoda Schlamm

Daniel R. Schloemer

Frank Schulenburg

George R. Schumacher

Larry Schumann

Edward F. Schuyler, Jr.

Robert Schwab

Dr. Michael L. Seewer

Marc M. Seltzer

John Shannon and Jan Serr

Allison Sharp

John Shaw

Daniel M. Sibo

James B. Silcott

Kent H. Skinner

Melanie Smith

Peter Solet

Roberta L. Spalding

Thomas C. Spavins

Laura A. Starrett

Ida J. Stevenson

Patricia H. Strang

Steven L. Strange

Elizabeth Strout

Stephen L. Sweetland

John D. Tabor

L. E. Thelwell

Mary S. Thomasset

William M. Thome

Kari Thyne

David Toberisky

William Tolle-Rodrigues

Lorraine H. Truitt

Robert Upchurch

James C. Van Dongen

Dolph J. Vanderpol

Gregory S. Villepique

Robert and Alycia Vivona

Christine Walsh

Jay L. Ward

John Weingartner

Janet and Ethan Welch

Jason Welsh

Carol Wheeler

Alicia R. Williams

Joseph Willis

Roddy Gilbert Willis

Dave A. Wilson, Jr.

Geoffrey R. Winterowd

Daniel Wulff

Gail P. Yates

Chris Yorgason

Patrick A. Young

Bonnie A. Zitofsky, in memory of Edith L. Segal

List as of 10/5/21

(To correct or update a listing, please send an e-mail to lists@loa.org.)



Explore Further

Related Writers: