2021 LOA in the Classroom: Students discover never-published novel by Richard Wright

Library of America made major news this year with the release of The Man Who Lived Underground, a previously unpublished novel by legendary American author Richard Wright. Written between his landmark books Native Son (1940) and Black Boy (1945), at the height of his creative powers, The Man Who Lived Underground is a devastating portrait of police violence and racial injustice, and one man’s struggle to come to grips with their impact on his life—a story powerfully resonant with today’s headlines. News of the book’s release met with wide interest from reviewers and readers, and it debuted on the New York Times Best Sellers list some eighty years after it was written.LOA in the Classroom initiative will provide free copies of The Man Who Lived Underground to educators across the country to enrich their lessons with crucial historical context for issues at the forefront of our national consciousness.
Wright considered the novel his finest work, “the first time in my writing I could burrow into places of American life where I’d never gone before,” but his publishers found it too controversial and wouldn’t touch it. Eventually, Wright would publish a truncated version as a short story, excising the portions of the book that depicted police brutality.
By special arrangement with Wright’s daughter, Julia Wright, and following extensive study of original typescripts and letters, Library of America published the full, authoritative text of the novel for the first time this spring, accompanied, as Wright had intended, by his revelatory companion essay, “Memories of My Grandmother,” which describes the genesis of the novel. Malcolm Wright, the author’s grandson, contributes an afterword.
It’s not too late to participate in this year’s LOA in the Classroom initiative. You can make a donation to help bring Richard Wright’s powerful novel to our nation’s classrooms, and we will gratefully recognize your gift in the Honor Roll below.
The Fall 2021 LOA in the Classroom Honor Roll
List as of 10/5/21
The following individuals demonstrated their commitment to the mission of Library of America, and to teaching students nationwide about one of our greatest writers, by making a generous contribution to the Fall 2021 LOA in the Classroom campaign:
