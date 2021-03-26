Library of America
Back Robert Frost, “In the Home Stretch”
Story of the Week March 26, 2021

Robert Frost, “In the Home Stretch”

Robert Frost (1874–1963)
From Robert Frost: Collected Poems, Prose, & Plays

Three of the pen-and-ink drawings by American illustrator John Wolcott Adams (1874–1925) for Robert Frost’s “In the Home Stretch” in the July 1916 issue of The Century Illustrated Monthly Magazine. First panel: “Where will I put this walnut bureau, lady?” Second: “Come from that window where you see too much.” The third panel appears above the stanza that begins, “You’re tired. / I’m drunk-nonsensical tired out.” Three decades later, Frost inscribed an issue of the magazine to his friend and biographer Louis Mertins with the comment, “The places resemble neither the Derry nor the Franconia farm in any least detail.” (Library of Congress)

Robert Frost was born 147 years ago, on March 26, 1874.

The famous poet is often associated with New England farming, but “there were so many things they didn’t know about the soil or about agriculture,” longtime friend Louis Mertins wrote, looking back on the year (1900) that Robert and Elinor Frost moved to their new farm in Derry, New Hampshire.

A month after they bought a cow, a neighbor asked Frost how the animal was faring. “Not so well,” he answered. “What time of day do you milk her?” the farmer inquired. “Whenever we need milk,” answered Frost, having no idea that his answer was the reason for his cow’s woes. For ten years Frost worked the farm, barely able to make ends meet, and he was forced to take a teaching job to keep the place going. But the experience gave him enough material for a lifetime of writing.

“To a large extent the terrain of my poetry is the Derry landscape, the Derry farm,” Frost wrote later to a friend. “Poems growing out of this, though composite, were built on incidents and are therefore autobiographical. There was something about the experience of Derry which stayed in my mind, and was tapped for poetry in the years that came after.”

Our Story of the Week selection, Frost’s narrative poem “In the Home Stretch,” takes us back to the day it all began, when he and his wife moved into the farmhouse, “dumped down in paradise.”

Read "In the Home Stretch” by Robert Frost

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Story of the Week

W. O. McGeehan, “Gertrude Ederle vs. the Channel”
Story of the Week

Jean Stafford, “Children Are Bored on Sunday”
Story of the Week

Zora Neale Hurston, “Spunk”
Story of the Week

Theodore Roosevelt, “Enjoying the Presidency”
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission