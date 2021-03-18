Library of America
Back Reading James Baldwin Now: Professional Development Resources for Educators
Video March 18, 2021

Reading James Baldwin Now: Professional Development Resources for Educators

Through our LOA in the Classroom initiative, Library of America partnered with First Book to provide free copies of James Baldwin: Collected Essays to a nationwide network of middle and high school teachers exploring the history of race in America in their classrooms.

As an additional resource, here are recordings of our “Reading James Baldwin Now” series of online programs featuring scholars and writers speaking about the prophetic power of Baldwin’s writing and its keen relevance to our current moment.

Reading James Baldwin Now:
Gabrielle Bellot on If Beale Street Could Talk
Presented March 3, 2021

Reading James Baldwin Now:
Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., on “The White Man’s Guilt”
Presented September 23, 2020

Reading James Baldwin Now:
Darryl Pinckney on No Name in the Street
Presented July 16, 2020

Reading James Baldwin Now:
Farah Jasmine Griffin on “Sonny’s Blues”
Presented June 25, 2020

We hope these programs will inspire meaningful discussions with students and within professional development groups. Please let us know how you make use of the Baldwin volume and these video programs by dropping a line to support@loa.org. We will greatly appreciate your feedback.

Learn more about First Book

Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

Women’s Liberation! Feminist Writings That Inspired a Revolution and Still Can
Video

Reading James Baldwin Now: Gabrielle Bellot on If Beale Street Could Talk
Video

Poet of the People: The Greatness of Langston Hughes
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission