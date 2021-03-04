Library of America
Back Reading James Baldwin Now: Gabrielle Bellot on If Beale Street Could Talk
Video March 4, 2021

Reading James Baldwin Now: Gabrielle Bellot on If Beale Street Could Talk

LOA Live

MARCH 3, 2021 — Published to a mixed reception in 1974, James Baldwin’s novel If Beale Street Could Talk has undergone a marked critical reappraisal in recent years, aided in part by its inclusion in the 2015 Library of America volume James Baldwin: Later Novels and by the Barry Jenkins film adaptation in 2018.

In the latest installment of the LOA Live series “Reading James Baldwin Now,” Literary Hub staff writer and Catapult Contributing Editor Gabrielle Bellot discusses why she believes Beale Street, which centers on an act of police misconduct but is also a Black love story, deserves to be read as Baldwin’s masterpiece—a major work that speaks directly to present-day concerns.

Presented in partnership with the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

Poet of the People: The Greatness of Langston Hughes
Video

Amanda Gorman, Robin Coste Lewis star in latest online celebration of Black poetry
Video

American Democracy: The Task Before Us
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission