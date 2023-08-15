Library of America is profoundly saddened by news of the death of Christopher Carduff, a passionate, meticulous, deeply knowledgeable, and brilliantly creative editor who left an unparalleled legacy here.
Contributing Editor from 2006 to 2017 before joining the Wall Street Journal as Books Editor, Chris was devoted to American literature and to Library of America, and he conceived, edited, and championed many of its signature volumes, as the slides below show. We are grateful to him and honor him and will miss him more than we can say.
Ave atque vale.
LOA volumes edited by Christopher Carduff:
Jane Bowles: Collected Writings
Edgar Rice Burroughs: A Princess of Mars
The Top of His Game: The Best Sportswriting of W. C. Heinz
Shirley Jackson: Novels & Stories
William Maxwell: Early Novels and Stories
William Maxwell: Later Novels and Stories
Carson McCullers: Stories, Plays, & Other Writings
Albert Murray: Collected Essays & Memoirs
Albert Murray: Collected Novels & Poems
Katherine Anne Porter: Collected Stories & Other Writings
American Pastimes: The Very Best of Red Smith
Peter Taylor: The Complete Stories
Virgil Thomson: Music Chronicles 1940–1954
Virgil Thomson: The State of Music & Other Writings
John Updike: The Collected Stories
John Updike: Fifteen Novels
Hub Fans Bid Kid Adieu: John Updike on Ted Williams
Kurt Vonnegut: The Complete Novels
String Theory: David Foster Wallace on Tennis
The War of 1812: Writings from America’s Second War of Independence
Lynd Ward: Six Novels in Woodcuts
Laura Ingalls Wilder: The Little House Books