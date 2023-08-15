Christopher Carduff

Library of America is profoundly saddened by news of the death of Christopher Carduff, a passionate, meticulous, deeply knowledgeable, and brilliantly creative editor who left an unparalleled legacy here.

Contributing Editor from 2006 to 2017 before joining the Wall Street Journal as Books Editor, Chris was devoted to American literature and to Library of America, and he conceived, edited, and championed many of its signature volumes, as the slides below show. We are grateful to him and honor him and will miss him more than we can say.

Ave atque vale.

LOA volumes edited by Christopher Carduff:

Jane Bowles: Collected Writings

Edgar Rice Burroughs: A Princess of Mars

The Top of His Game: The Best Sportswriting of W. C. Heinz

Shirley Jackson: Novels & Stories

William Maxwell: Early Novels and Stories

William Maxwell: Later Novels and Stories

Carson McCullers: Stories, Plays, & Other Writings

Albert Murray: Collected Essays & Memoirs

Albert Murray: Collected Novels & Poems

Katherine Anne Porter: Collected Stories & Other Writings

American Pastimes: The Very Best of Red Smith

Peter Taylor: The Complete Stories

Virgil Thomson: Music Chronicles 1940–1954

Virgil Thomson: The State of Music & Other Writings

John Updike: The Collected Stories

John Updike: Fifteen Novels

Hub Fans Bid Kid Adieu: John Updike on Ted Williams

Kurt Vonnegut: The Complete Novels

String Theory: David Foster Wallace on Tennis

The War of 1812: Writings from America’s Second War of Independence

Lynd Ward: Six Novels in Woodcuts

Laura Ingalls Wilder: The Little House Books