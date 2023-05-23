Spring 2023 LOA in the Classroom: students learn Thoreau’s ideas on our responsibility to the natural world

Perhaps no issue engages today’s students more than climate change. How to understand the complex interconnections between environmental degradation and humanity’s actions? What are our obligations to society and to each other as we seek more sustainable and responsible ways of living? Young people know the quality of their future lives depends on the answers.

More than 150 years ago, Henry David Thoreau explored these questions with an eloquence, insight, and moral vision unique in our literature. To read him is to be provoked into new ways of asking fundamental questions about how we want to live in relation to our government, to fellow citizens, and to the planet.

Thanks to the generosity of our members and donors—listed in a special Honor Roll below—the Spring 2023 LOA in the Classroom initiative will place free copies of Henry David Thoreau: Walden, The Maine Woods, Collected Essays & Poems in the hands of secondary school teachers in all fifty states. We have been thrilled to see an enormous response to this campaign, with a record-setting number of LOA in the Classroom supporters demonstrating their interest in sharing Thoreau’s writings with students nationwide. With their participation, we will be able to support several hundred additional classrooms this season.

More than 1,200 pages long, this comprehensive Library of America edition gathers all of Thoreau’s most essential writings on nature, politics, and society, including Walden, a landmark of American literature, at once a spiritual autobiography, personal declaration of independence, and manual of self-reliance. The collected writings offer irreplaceable grounding and guidance for a rising generation of Americans.

It’s not too late to participate in this year’s LOA in the Classroom initiative. You can make a donation to help bring Thoreau’s wise reflections to young people with passionate interest in confronting climate change, and we will gratefully recognize your gift in the Honor Roll below.

The Spring 2023 LOA in the Classroom Honor Roll

List as of 5/22/23

Ralph A. Abernethy

Juliana Aldous

John Allen

Barrie Althoff

Anonymous (60)

