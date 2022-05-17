2022 LOA in the Classroom shares fundamentals of American democracy with students nationwide

Among the 21 eloquent perspectives on American democracy collected in the Spring 2022 LOA in the Classroom featured volume (clockwise from top left): Henry David Thoreau, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frederick Douglass, Theodore Roosevelt, Jane Addams, Abraham Lincoln.

“Simply put, it’s important for kids to understand American history and civics.”

“Education is key to freedom.”

“Could there be a time when these writings are more urgently needed? I doubt it.”

—Spring 2022 LOA in the Classroom supporters

Library of America’s Spring 2022 LOA in the Classroom campaign has met with a powerful response as members and donors sent both contributions and heartfelt messages about the need for students nationwide to understand the roots of American democracy.

Thanks to the generosity of those supporters, who are listed in a special Honor Roll below, the Spring 2022 initiative will provide free copies of our anthology American Democracy: 21 Historic Answers to 5 Urgent Questions to educators across the country to enrich their lessons with key writings from our nation’s past that speak with wisdom, passion, and eloquence to issues at the forefront of our national consciousness.

We thank our generous donors who have helped make our Spring 2022 LOA in the Classroom campaign a success.

The Spring 2022 LOA in the Classroom Honor Roll

List as of 5/13/22

Anonymous (57)

Ralph A. Abernethy

Ralph Alexander

Janet K. Anderson

Lowell Anderson

Robert E. Ash

David and Susan Askanase

Linda A. Bajkowsky

Burton C. Baker

Keith Bantz

David A. Bard

William Bedker

Candace and Rick Beinecke

Steven S. Berizzi

David Berry

Blair F. Bigelow

Drs. Annette and Stanley Blaugrund

Neil Blumberg

Stephen S. Bowen

Blair Brainard

Marilyn Bremer

Jeffrey F. Brenny

Orlie T. Brewer, Jr.

Steven H. Brower

Gregory Burley Brown

Ruth K. Brown

Dr. Richard L. Brundige

Brian and Lori Burton

H. James Buske

Sam and Sally Butler

Gregory Byrer

Dennis A. Caine

Trippe Callahan, Jr.

Priscilla C. Campbell

William S. Carpenter, Jr.

Jared Carr

Alan E. Case

Andre Castaybert

Dino J. Caterini

Timothy M. Cena

William A. Chamberlain

Ellen Chesler and Matthew J. Mallow

David W. Clark

Robert R. Cline

James R. Commers

Thomas E. Connolly

James Cooke

Wayne P. Cooper

Janis G. Courson

Robert W. Cover II

Thomas R. Cowan

Nancy L. Crouse

Greg D. Cusack

Jean Dalenberg

Thomas Daly

Hubert O. Davis, Jr.

Larry Davis

T. Fuller Dean

Gary A. Debele

Arthur Dellinger, Jr.

Michael J. DeLoye

Edward A. Dimmick

Mamadou K. Diouf

Thomas E. Domich

John Donnelly

Joseph R. Duquette

J. Porter Durham, Jr.

Ronald Durnford

Martin C. Edelson

Donald E. Elder

Robert and Colleen Elliott

Monica A. Evans

Mic and Stephanie Farris

Steven L. Ferrell

David Fettig

R. Bruce Finch

Lee L. Fischler

Leslie Flemming

Robert J. Foley

Robin A. Friedman

Carrie Frye

Mary Gaitan

Donald Gertmenian

Charles C. Gilbert III

Brian C. Gillum

Mike Gilmer

Peter F. Golden

Robert Grant

Dominick J. Graziano

Mark H. Gregory

Robert W. Gruska

Martin Halacy

Glenn Halberstadt

Mary Hall

William Edward Hall

William D. Hamilton

Prof. James E. Hartley

James and Kathleen Hatchell

Wade B. Haubert, Jr.

Kathryn Heeszel

Brian J. Heidtke

William Heimel

Harold Henke

John E. Herbst

M. Rick Hibbard

Deidre Veronica Hill

Jan Hilley

Mark Hiser

Mark Hoose

Anne Horan

Glen Horstman

Helen and Frank Houghton

Beth F. Houston

Dale W. Hughes

Peter Humphreys

David Hurley

Orton P. Jackson, Jr.

Stephen L. Jantzen

Doug Jenen

Nizar Jetha

Mark A. Johnson

M. Joiner

Steven Jonas, M.D.

Herbert Juli

Sarah Kagan

Richard and Katherine Kahan

Marc D. Kaye

Kathleen K. Keeshen, Ph.D.

Michael Kelty

Kelly Kincannon

Bob and Olivia Kiwor

William S. Klocek

James Kolling

Larry Koontz

Robert Kossler

Dennis J. Kosterman

Christine A. Koyanagi

Mark and Lisa Krosse

Carol Krupski

Mark and Elisabeth Kuhlman

David Kurtz

Jessica Kusiak-Peters

Anne Lackey

Lance Larsen

Jack O. Lawson

Jill Le Grand

David L. Leal

Paul and Judy Leavis

Joseph and Mercedes LeBlanc

Don LeDuc

Christopher Leonard

Harry Kay Lesser, Jr.

Michael A. Leven

Michael Levin

Harris Levy

Lynda Lochner

Carol Loving

Tom W. Lozinsky, Jr.

Roseanne T. Lucianek

Elizabeth Lynch

Matthew R. Lynde

Margaret Maciborka

Denise C. MacRae

Robert C. Maggio

Thomas J. Mann

Stuart Markowitz

Cheryl A. Martin

Edward Maruszewski

Brooks K. Mason

Edwin S. and Patricia Barnes Matthews

Kaaryn McCall

Richard C. McCullough, Jr.

Jill McDonough

Thomas and Monica McGonigle

Margaret McKeon-Baker

Brian Meoni

Noel J. Milan

Aaron Milbank

James P. Miller

Peter H. Miller

Kirk Monfort and Billie Kanter

Mildred V. Morganstern

Steven and Lynda Morley

Steven and Lynda Morley

George L. Moses

Judith Muncy

Philip Murphy

Joseph A. Murray, Jr.

Martin and Lucille Murray

Erik A. Nelson

Michael Nicholas

Jonathan Nicols

James Norment

Arthur S. Nusbaum

Sidney Offit

James Olesen

Mary Olsen

Gary M. Olson

Sandy and Gene O’Sullivan

Jessica Otey

Carolyn and Jerry Ouderkirk

Tari Pantaleo

William Patterson

Rodney W. Pease

Harry C. Peddicord

John Pennington

Michael Piazza

Wayne and Laurie Pipke

Mark Planellas

Jan-Willem Poels-Luna

Wayne and Mary Donna Pound

Richard and Ann Posey

Benita and Stephen Potters

Alice F. Quinn

William Rawson

Judith Raymo

Michael Recene

Kevin M. Reynolds

Robert S. Rifkind

Dr. Robert V. Riordan

William J. Robbins

Peter James Rogers, Jr.

Benjamin M. Rosen

Stephen A. Rothman

Nancy Rudolph

Hugh Ruppersburg

Fleet E. Rust

John A. Sahayda

Stuart P. Salomon

Ms. Mary Jo Salter

George D. Schneickert

Andrew Schneider

Daniel C. Schuler

Larry Schumann

Mark Sciegaj

Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts

Barbara B. Scripps

Dr. Michael L. Seewer

J. Edward Seiber

David Sgorbati

K. C. Shankland

Nancy and Steve Shapiro

Catherine Share

Daniel M. Sibo

Marc Simoneau

Jack Simpson

Kent H. Skinner

Robert H. Slover II

Ward and Carolyn Smith

Ron Smith

Melanie Smith

Michael K. Smith

Elizabeth Smolinski

David Soden

Robert and Kate Speckman

Robert E. Sterling

Shale Stiller and Ellen Heller

Walter Stine

William P. Stokes

David Strollo

Ted P. Stry

Mark Summa

R. B. Summitt II

Jill Switzer

John D. Tabor

Peter R. Talbot

G. Thomas Tanselle

Timothy Tessin

Gerald J. Thain

Kristen Thompson

Nye S. Thuesen

Richard Timko

Sue L. Tuell

Kenneth Turan and Patricia Williams

Cecilia Tyne

Graham Underwood

Peter E. Upton

James C. Van Dongen

Ronald Walcott

Richard F. Wall

Christine Walsh

Michael Wandler

Dr. Richard Wardrop and Mrs. Sarah Wardrop

John J. Wehner, Jr.

Patrick F. Weyer

Carol Wheeler

Stephen R. Whyte

Gary Wiesendanger

Alicia R. Williams

Charles R. Williamson

Dave A. Wilson, Jr.

Tracy L. Wise

Kees Witteman

Carl A. Wolfrum, Jr.

Daniel Wulff

Chris Yorgason

Charles R. Young

David J. Young

Patrick A. Young

William Zales

John F. Zeugner

List as of 5/13/22

(To correct or update a listing, please send an e-mail to lists@loa.org.)