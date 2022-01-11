Library of America
News January 11, 2022

Symphony Space celebrates Kurt Vonnegut at 100

November 11, 2022, marks the 100th anniversary of Kurt Vonnegut’s birth. New York City’s multidisciplinary performance venue Symphony Space launches the commemorations of the Vonnegut centennial with a combined in-person and livestreamed event on Wednesday, January 19.

A special discount is available to the Library of America community with the discount code LOA — see below for further details.

Hosted by Jordan Klepper (The Daily Show), with video commentary from Hari Kondabolu (The Problem with Apu), the program will feature performances by Becky Ann Baker (New Amsterdam), Dylan Baker (Hunters), Teagle F. Bougere (Queen America), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice on Broadway), and Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter).

Selected Shorts: A Centennial Celebration of Kurt Vonnegut, Jr.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022
7:30 pm ET

Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space
2537 Broadway at West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025

There will be no intermission at this event.

In-person and livestream ticket options available.
$17 ticket (normally $32) with code: LOA

Buy tickets from Symphony Space

