2021 LOA in the Classroom: Students learn about Abraham Lincoln’s eloquent leadership

Detail from an 1863 portrait (gelatin silver print) of Abraham Lincoln by Alexander Gardner. (Metropolitan Museum of Art via Wikimedia Commons)

The extraordinary events of 2020 and 2021 have forcefully reminded Americans of the power of political leadership—and how profoundly connected it is to the power of language. It is, for young people, a teachable moment, and Library of America is taking the opportunity to help them gain appreciation of perhaps the greatest writer ever to hold elected office in our country.

Confronting a crisis that was tearing the nation apart, Abraham Lincoln found the words to define the conflict for his time and beyond, framing the great issues of the day with a transcendent eloquence and moral vision that shaped public sentiment and, in a perilous hour, altered the course of the nation’s history for the better. There is no greater example of democratic leadership, an example we should ensure that rising generations of Americans always remember.

Selected by the late Don E. Fehrenbacher, Pulitzer Prize–winning historian and pre-eminent Lincoln scholar, Abraham Lincoln: Selected Speeches and Writings collects more than 200 speeches, messages, proclamations, public and private letters, memoranda, and fragments from throughout Lincoln’s life in a paperback edition published with students in mind.

It’s not too late to participate in this year’s LOA in the Classroom initiative. You can make a donation to help bring Lincoln’s writings to the young people who will be the next leaders of our nation, and we will gratefully recognize your gift in the Honor Roll below.

The following individuals demonstrated their commitment to the mission of Library of America, and to sharing Lincoln's timeless writings with students nationwide, by making a generous contribution to this year's LOA in the Classroom campaign:

