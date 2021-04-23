2021 LOA in the Classroom: Students learn about Abraham Lincoln’s eloquent leadership

The extraordinary events of 2020 and 2021 have forcefully reminded Americans of the power of political leadership—and how profoundly connected it is to the power of language. It is, for young people, a teachable moment, and Library of America is taking the opportunity to help them gain appreciation of perhaps the greatest writer ever to hold elected office in our country.LOA in the Classroom initiative will place free copies of Abraham Lincoln: Selected Speeches & Writings in the hands of secondary school teachers in all fifty states.
Confronting a crisis that was tearing the nation apart, Abraham Lincoln found the words to define the conflict for his time and beyond, framing the great issues of the day with a transcendent eloquence and moral vision that shaped public sentiment and, in a perilous hour, altered the course of the nation’s history for the better. There is no greater example of democratic leadership, an example we should ensure that rising generations of Americans always remember.
Selected by the late Don E. Fehrenbacher, Pulitzer Prize–winning historian and pre-eminent Lincoln scholar, Abraham Lincoln: Selected Speeches and Writings collects more than 200 speeches, messages, proclamations, public and private letters, memoranda, and fragments from throughout Lincoln’s life in a paperback edition published with students in mind.
It’s not too late to participate in this year’s LOA in the Classroom initiative. You can make a donation to help bring Lincoln’s writings to the young people who will be the next leaders of our nation, and we will gratefully recognize your gift in the Honor Roll below.
The 2021 LOA in the Classroom Honor Roll
List as of 4/20/21
The following individuals demonstrated their commitment to the mission of Library of America, and to sharing Lincoln’s timeless writings with students nationwide, by making a generous contribution to this year’s LOA in the Classroom campaign:
Bruce T. Anderson
Robert B. Anderson
Raymond W. Ashley
Philip and Nancy Bailey
David A. Bard
Robert C. Baron
Albert C. Bellas
John E. Bentley
Mary C. Blake
Paul J. Blake
Brendan Bovaird
Stephen S. Bowen
Blair Brainard
Scott W. Brandon
Bruce A. Brown
Dr. Richard L. Brundige
Anne M. Buckley
Brian and Lori Burton
Jeremiah Burton
H. James Buske
Alvin A. Calhoun
Andreea Campobasso
Peter Capp
Calvin Carr
Steven and Melody Charno
Kenneth Chase
Adele Chatfield-Taylor and John Guare
Gary S. Chicoine
Robert R. Cline
James S. Collins
Donald B. Condie and Mary Haskell
Robert W. Cover II
Alice D. Cox
Nancy L. Crouse
Allan W. Davidson
Brian J. Davis
Arthur Dellinger, Jr.
Michael J. DeLoye
Viet Q. Do
Robert Doonan
Noah Duell
Madeline Einhorn Glick
Donald E. Elder
Leslie K. Elion
Douglas Elkins
Prof. John V. Fleming
Donald Fox
Scott Frith
Ronald H. Fritze
Maria Gapotchenko
Louis H. Geeraerts
Carol C. Gibson
Charles C. Gilbert III
Jeffery Goldman
Thomas W. Green III
Marsha Griggs
Robert W. Gruska
Clifford Hackett
Bobbi J. Hager
Roger L. Hale
Joseph A. Harder
John W. Harrison
Prof. James E. Hartley
David L. Hay
Stephen W. Ryder and Nicola Helm
Gwen M. Henderson
William Herschman
Dan R. Hildreth
Jan Hilley
William T. Hoffman
Beth F. Houston
Frank Howard
Benjamin G. Huff
Dale W. Hughes
Joseph Hyman
M. Thomas Inge
Mark Irwin
Stephen Jervey
Nizar Jetha
Robert D. Johnson
Thomas P. Kane
Jordan Katz and Ellen Schleifer
Eileen Kavanagh
Michael J. Kenny
David A. D. Key
Dennis J. Kosterman
Stefan Kwiatkowski
Harry Kay Lesser, Jr.
Michael A. Leven
Harris Levy
Gary and Diane Lowderback
Roseanne T. Lucianek
Bradley N. Lundell
David J. Lundsten
David Luterman
Matthew R. Lynde
Susan T. Mackenzie
David Mahon
Thomas J. Mann
Monica and Thomas McGonigle
Andrew C. McLaughlin
Walter M. Meade
Michal S. Mello
Jack W. Mendelsohn
Brian Meoni
James P. Miller
James D. Moore
Mario and Irene Morales
James T. Morley, Jr.
Steven and Lynda Morley
Joseph A. Motil
Barry Mowday
Thomas G. Mueller
Michelle Mulvey
Martin and Lucille Murray
Robert Nardini
Richard Nonn
William Nugent, Jr.
James D. Olesen
Gary M. Olson
Benjamin H. Parker
William P. Pearre
Linda A. Perez
Roger Phillips
Mary D. Pond
Brent Porter
Candice A. Potter
Benita and Stephen Potters
Robert L. Pounder
Michael A. Pysno
Michael J. Quigley
Prabhaker Ramakrishnan
Thomas A. Reed
Dennis M. Reese
James F. Richardson
John and Joyce Richardson
Robert S. Rifkind
William J. Robbins
Karen Roberts
Elizabeth M. Rochlin
James W. Rook
Michael Rosenblum
George W. Ross
Sharon C. Ross
Meredith and Michael Rotko
Charles P. Royer
James Rutherford
Lee Schneider
Frank Schulenburg
Larry Schumann
John R. Schweers
Danny N. Scott
Dr. Michael L. Seewer
Thomas J. Seghini
Dr. Carole Shaffer-Koros
Catherine Share
Julia Vahey Shea
Daniel M. Sibo
Neil Silver
Marc P. Simoneau
David S. Slater
Clayton Smith
Mark Smith
Melanie Smith
Neal F. Smith
Robert and Kate Speckman
Steven Spiegel
Howard K. Spurling
David W. Spurlock
Robert E. Sterling
Shale Stiller and Ellen Heller
John D. Tabor
Sally and Jerry E. Tanselle
Mary S. Thomasset
Nye S. Thuesen
Kari Thyne
David Toberisky
Christopher Tobias
Lorraine H. Truitt
Kenneth Turan and Patricia Williams
James C. Van Dongen
Guy A. Velgos
Michael Viggiano
Joanne Wallin
Christine Walsh
Jay L. Ward
Ms. Sue K. Weatherbee
Carol Wheeler
Anita Volz Wien & Byron Wien
Tappan Wilder
Charles R. Williamson
Roddy Gilbert Willis
Seth Wilpan
Dave A. Wilson, Jr.
Geoffrey R. Winterowd
Larry and Carole Woiwode
Beverly Woodward
Daniel Wulff
Chris Yorgason
(To correct or update a listing, please send an e-mail to lists@loa.org.)