2020 LOA in the Classroom: Students learn America’s founding principles

As Americans discuss the fundamentals of our democracy with more and more urgency, Library of America is spearheading education about the constitution in classrooms nationwide. With support from our generous members and donors—listed on a special Honor Roll below—our 2020 LOA in the Classroom initiative will place free copies of The Essential Debate on the Constitution in the hands of secondary school teachers in all fifty states.
Recognizing the unusual challenges currently faced by educators, this year Library of America will provide this essential teaching resource in two different formats—both free of charge. Teachers will receive copies of The Essential Debate on the Constitution and will be able to download a special online edition to share with students in classrooms and in distance-learning environments.
It's not too late to participate in this year's LOA in the Classroom initiative.
(High school social studies teachers: Check back in mid-May for information on requesting a copy of the book, or add yourself to our e-mail list to receive alerts about this initiative and other programs for teachers and students.)
The 2020 LOA in the Classroom Honor Roll
List as of 4/30/20
The following individuals demonstrated their commitment to the mission of Library of America and to education about the U.S. Constitution with a generous contribution to this year’s LOA in the Classroom campaign:
