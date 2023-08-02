Adopt This Book: William Maxwell: Later Novels and Stories

William Maxwell, 1961 (Walter Daran/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)

Alongside Maxwell’s achievement marshaling the genius of other artists, he was, in his own right, a fiction writer of the highest order. Gathering two enduring American masterworks—The Château (1961) and the haunting So Long, See You Tomorrow (1980)—with an extensive selection of shorter prose, portraits, and lighthearted “improvisations,” Later Novels and Stories documents one of the wisest, most sensitive and elegant voices in American letters.

Citing his influence on LOA’s website, acclaimed contemporary writer Ling Ma wrote of So Long, See You Tomorrow:

We are all haunted by our pasts, and we circle around them, trying to figure out what happened—but ultimately, we are constrained by the limitations of memory. In this book, Maxwell breaks beyond these limitations. He utilizes fiction to inhabit the past more deeply. And I wonder if this isn’t what all fiction writers are doing, in some sense—attempting to re-inhabit our experiences more fully, even as those experiences warp and become something else in the fictionalizing. That Maxwell does this in such a direct, transparent way raises the hairs on the back of my neck. He’s giving away the trade and it doesn’t even matter.

Author Charles Baxter was even more effusive, calling the novel “an unobtrusively perfect example of literary art.”

