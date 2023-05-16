Library of America Diverse Voices Editorial Fellowship (now hiring for Fall 2023)

Library of America is offering a full-time, two-year fellowship to a qualified individual seeking to pursue a career in publishing. The fellowship is designed to help make U.S. publishing a more diverse community. The fellow will work closely with the editorial and production team to develop and publish approximately twenty new titles and dozens of reprints each year. Relevant publishing experience is an advantage but is not required. The position is hybrid, with in-office responsibilities at least two days a week.

Responsibilities:

• Preparation of manuscripts for typesetting, collation of proof corrections, and proofreading of back matter, jackets, and marketing material

• Project support of individual titles from start to finish

• Brainstorm and develop editorial projects under guidance of senior editors

• Prepare acquisitions memos that articulate publishing rationale and strategies

• Assist with the reprint program

• Research into texts and rights availability

Benefits of being a Library of America fellow:

• Full-time employment (37.5 hours/week) with annual salary of $48,675 for an entry-level position with comprehensive benefits (e.g., medical, paid time off)

• Immersive training in all aspects of publishing, from acquisition to publication

• Opportunities to work with a variety of departments and meet with staff throughout Library of America

• Attend meetings offering insight into editorial, marketing, design, sales, programming and outreach, and fundraising-related decision-making

• Professional development workshops useful to pursuing future careers in publishing, academia, nonprofit cultural institutions, or other fields

Applicants are asked to submit a resume, 250-word letter of interest, and cover letter as one document to Hilma Rosa at hrosa@loa.org. Deadline for application is Friday, June 16, 2023.