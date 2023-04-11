Adopt This Book: Herman Melville: Complete Poems

Herman Melville, circa 1860. (Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield, MA. Licensed under Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.)

The fruit of decades of textual scholarship, this fourth and final volume of the Library of America Melville edition gathers the four books of poetry published in his lifetime, his uncollected poems, and the poems from two projected volumes of poetry and prose left unfinished at his death.

Battle-Pieces and Aspects of the War (1866), Melville’s first published book of verse, is one of the very few literary masterpieces to emerge from the Civil War, in dialogue with events including the shock of the young Union soldiers at Bull Run “enlightened by the vollied glare,” the battle between the Monitor and the Merrimack, the brutal New York City Draft Riots, and Lee’s surrender at Appomattox. Clarel: A Poem and Pilgrimage in the Holy Land (1876), a work Melville spent seven years writing following his own travels in Palestine, occupies the heart of the volume. At 18,000 lines, it is one of the longest poems in the English language, inviting comparisons to Milton’s Paradise Lost and Dante’s Divine Comedy, and engaging provocatively with the problem of religious faith in a scientific age.

Also included are the two late privately published collections, the haunting nautical book John Marr and Other Sailors (1888) and Timoleon Etc. (1891). Rounding out the volume are the poems from Melville’s two unfinished manuscripts, Weeds and Wildings and Parthenope, along with miscellaneous uncollected poems. All are presented in authoritative texts established by the multivolume Northwestern-Newberry Edition of The Writings of Herman Melville.

