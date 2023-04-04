Library of America
News April 4, 2023

Join us on May 1 for LOA’s star-studded 40th anniversary celebration

Clockwise from top left: Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Adam Gopnik, Farah Jasmine Griffin, Suzanne Vega, Tony Kushner, and Maxine Hong Kingston.

On May 1, 2023, Library of America will celebrate four decades as the champion of our nation’s greatest literary voices with a gala reception at the elegant Metropolitan Club in New York City.

The evening’s program of tributes to classic American writers will feature scholar, TV host, and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates, Jr.; author and New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik; scholar, writer, and Columbia University professor Farah Jasmine Griffin; pioneering memoirist and fiction writer Maxine Hong Kingston; Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Tony Kushner; and Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega.

For further details and to purchase tickets, visit www.loa.org/40th.

We could not have reached this milestone without the many longtime friends and supporters in the Library of America community. We hope you’ll join us to toast LOA’s past forty years—and the next forty to come!

Thanks to our generous corporate sponsors:

Scholastic
CBIZ Newmark
Omabuild PRH
Pentagram Sheridan

 

