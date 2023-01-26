Now Hiring: Library of America Latino Poetry Fellowship

The successful candidate will serve as the national program coordinator for the Latino Poetry project, which comprises a groundbreaking anthology; free programs featuring poets, literary scholars, and historians in public libraries, museums, and other venues around the country; and a website and media archive. The Fellow will gain experience in various aspects of nonprofit humanities publishing and a broad range of public programming while developing skills in event production and content creation under the guidance of scholars and professionals in the field.

This individual will report to the Project Director, Library of America President and Publisher Max Rudin, and work closely with the Latino Poetry project team, including Principal Humanities Advisor Rigoberto González, an acclaimed poet and professor of English at Rutgers University.

The Fellow will be encouraged to work out of the Library of America’s offices in New York City, but remote or hybrid work is also an option. The position, with a term extending from June 2023 through May 2025, has an annual stipend of $49,000 and includes benefits (e.g., medical, paid time off).

Responsibilities include:

• Collaboration, liaising, and site support with partner libraries and museums

• Website content development, including photo, audio, and video research

• Social media strategy and execution

• Coordination of video development and production

• Tracking project engagement and drafting reports

Qualifications: The successful candidate will hold an undergraduate degree in American literature, American studies, Latino studies, or a related discipline. Strong writing and organizational skills, keen attention to detail, and an ability to multitask are required. Fluency in Spanish is strongly preferred. Facility with web content management systems (e.g., WordPress) is a plus.

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, and letter of reference as one PDF or Word file to Brian McCarthy at bmccarthy@loa.org. The deadline for applying is March 31, 2023. All applicants will be notified of their application status by email by the end of April 2023.