Library of America
Back Adapting Kindred for Television: Highlights from Our Interview with Screenwriter Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Video December 1, 2022

Adapting Kindred for Television: Highlights from Our Interview with Screenwriter Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

This past February, we interviewed Obie-winning playwright and screenwriter Branden Jacobs-Jenkins about the process and the challenges of adapting Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel Kindred into the eight-episode TV series that makes its debut later this month. A time-travel thriller that transports its heroine from Southern California in the 1970s to a plantation in antebellum Maryland, the novel is widely acknowledged as a visionary masterpiece.

Below we present some short highlights from the interview:

Expanding the World of Kindred for the Screen


Why Octavia E. Butler’s Work Resonates with Audiences Today


Why We Need TV Shows on the History and Legacy of Slavery


Depicting Slavery’s Violence in Kindred


You can watch the entire interview here.

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

The Unknown Kerouac
Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

Lying and Politics: The Relevance of Hannah Arendt
Video

A Celebration of Oscar Hijuelos
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission