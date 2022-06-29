Library of America
Video June 29, 2022

Fiddler on the Roof on Stage and Screen: The Surprising Journey of a Great American Musical

June 29, 2022 — Since 1964 Fiddler on the Roof, one of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time, has also captivated audiences in new forms: in Norman Jewison’s brilliant film adaptation, “the most powerful movie musical ever made” (Pauline Kael); and, most recently, in an acclaimed Yiddish translation paradoxically hailed as “authentic” and “definitive.” Why is Fiddler so beloved, and what is the secret of its enduring appeal?

Join LOA for a live conversation on this touchstone of American culture featuring Rosalind Harris, who played Tzeitel on Broadway and in the 1971 film; Steven Skybell, who played Tevye in the 2019 Yiddish production; and Michael Sragow, co-writer and co-producer of the new documentary Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen. Laurence Maslon, editor of Library of America’s collection American Musicals, moderates.

We thank our promotional partners: American Masters/PBS; the Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers (ALSCW); Encores! Series at New York City Center; Marlene Meyerson JCC of Manhattan; Museum at Eldridge Street; the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene; NYU/Skirball Center; Kino Lorber; Shotwell Media; Yiddish Book Center; YIVO Institute for Jewish Research; 92Y.

