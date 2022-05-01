Library of America
Back Adopt this book: Aldo Leopold: A Sand County Almanac & Other Writings on Ecology and Conservation
News May 1, 2022

Adopt this book: Aldo Leopold: A Sand County Almanac & Other Writings on Ecology and Conservation

May 2022

Aldo Leopold seated on rimrock above the Rio Gavilan during an expedition in northern Mexico in 1938. (Wikimedia Commons)

If you believe in LOA’s mission and would like to support our activities in a substantial way, nothing is more helpful than endowing a volume in the series to keep it permanently in print. Your gift will have prominent recognition in the book, and as a Guardian of American Letters you will make a lasting contribution to American culture.

This month’s featured candidate for adoption is Aldo Leopold: A Sand County Almanac & Other Writings on Ecology and Conservation, which gathers all the essential works of this pioneering forester, wildlife manager, ecologist, and environmental visionary. A foundational work of the modern environmental movement, A Sand County Almanac (1949) records the turn of the seasons around the “Shack” Leopold built with his family on an abandoned Wisconsin farm, and culminates with his revolutionary “land ethic”—a manifesto for bringing humanity into right relationship with the natural world that continues to influence and inspire. A Sand County Almanac is joined here by over fifty uncollected articles, essays, and speeches that chart the evolution of Leopold’s ideas over the course of three decades, along with a freshly prepared version of the extraordinary field journals that capture the enthusiasms of this lifelong outdoorsman.

A fully tax-deductible contribution of $75,000 to the Guardians of American Letters Fund will help to keep these cornerstone texts of modern environmental writing in print and available to future generations of readers.

Learn more about becoming a Guardian of American Letters.

Donors to the Guardians of American Letters Fund
Complete list of titles available for adoption

Explore Further

Related News & Views

News

Our Town: A play about the ways we remember and misremember the past
News

In-person again at last, 2022 Whiting Awards support writers with funding and LOA books
News

Adopt this book: Carson McCullers: Complete Novels
News

Adopt this book: Kurt Vonnegut: Novels 1963–1973
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission