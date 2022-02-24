Library of America
Video February 24, 2022

Filming Octavia E. Butler's Kindred, with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

February 24, 2022—Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel Kindred, a time-travel thriller that transports its heroine from Southern California in the 1970s to a plantation in antebellum Maryland, is widely acknowledged as a visionary masterwork. Obie-winning playwright and screenwriter Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon, HBO’s Watchmen) discusses the process and the challenges of adapting the novel into an eight-episode TV series.

We thank our promotional partners: The Association of Literary Scholars, Critics, and Writers (ALSCW); the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research; NYU Skirball Center; the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

