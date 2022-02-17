Library of America
News February 17, 2022

Resources for HBO Max’s Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

(© HBO Documentary Films)

Library of America is pleased to offer the following resources for viewers of Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches on HBO Max.

The full texts of the five featured speeches

A detailed chronology of Douglass’s life and career, prepared in consultation with scholars Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and David W. Blight

Helpful notes explaining Douglass’s references to contemporary events and identifying his many scriptural allusions

All of the above are drawn from Frederick Douglass: Speeches & Writings, edited by David W. Blight, volume #358 in the Library of America series, forthcoming in September.

