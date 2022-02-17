Resources for HBO Max’s Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

Library of America is pleased to offer the following resources for viewers of Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches on HBO Max.
• The full texts of the five featured speeches
• A detailed chronology of Douglass’s life and career, prepared in consultation with scholars Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and David W. Blight
• Helpful notes explaining Douglass’s references to contemporary events and identifying his many scriptural allusions
All of the above are drawn from Frederick Douglass: Speeches & Writings, edited by David W. Blight, volume #358 in the Library of America series, forthcoming in September.