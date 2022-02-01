Library of America
Adopt this book: James Agee: Let Us Now Praise Famous Men, A Death in the Family, and Shorter Fiction

If you believe in LOA’s mission and would like to support our activities in a substantial way, nothing is more helpful than endowing a volume in the series to keep it permanently in print. Your gift will have prominent recognition in the book, and as a Guardian of American Letters you will make a lasting contribution to American culture.

This month’s featured candidate for adoption is James Agee: Let Us Now Praise Famous Men, A Death in the Family, and Shorter Fiction, which collects Agee’s extraordinary work of creative nonfiction on the lives of Alabama sharecroppers, Let Us Now Praise Famous Men; A Death in the Family, his haunting, deeply felt autobiographical novel about grief and loss, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 1957, a near-perfect American masterpiece; his moving novella The Morning Watch, which reflects his profound engagement with religious questions; and three masterly short stories.

A fully tax-deductible contribution of $75,000 to the Guardians of American Letters Fund will ensure that James Agee’s work—an essential part of the American literary heritage—is always available for current and future generations of readers.

