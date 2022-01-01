Library of America
News January 1, 2022

Adopt this book: Nathaniel Hawthorne, Tales and Sketches

January 2022

Nathaniel Hawthorne, 1851. This engraving by Thomas Phillibrown appeared as the frontispiece in the 1851 edition of Hawthorne’s Twice-told Tales. (Library of Congress)

If you believe in LOA’s mission and would like to support our activities in a substantial way, nothing is more helpful than endowing a volume in the series to keep it permanently in print. Your gift will have prominent recognition in the book, and as a Guardian of American Letters you will make a lasting contribution to American culture.

This month’s featured candidate for adoption is Nathaniel Hawthorne: Tales and Sketches, the only authoritative edition of all Hawthorne’s tales and sketches in a single comprehensive volume. Here are such American masterpieces as “Young Goodman Brown,” “Wakefield,” “The Birth-mark,” “My Kinsman, Major Molineux,” and “Rappaccini’s Daughter,” 107 stories in all, including sixteen not collected by Hawthorne during his lifetime.

A fully tax-deductible contribution of $75,000 to the Guardians of American Letters Fund will ensure that Nathaniel Hawthorne’s short fiction—an essential part of the American literary heritage—is always available for current and future generations of readers.

A companion volume, Collected Novels, is kept in print through a gift from Dorothy and Lewis Cullman.

Learn more about becoming a Guardian of American Letters.

Donors to the Guardians of American Letters Fund
Complete list of titles available for adoption

